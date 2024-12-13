SMC delegation from NIM Peshawar lauds UAJK’s educational excellence

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2024) A delegation from the Senior Management Course (SMC) at the National Institute of Management (NIM) Peshawar visited the University of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (UAJK) on Friday.

The delegation was warmly received by Prof. Dr. Saadat Hanif Dar, Dean of the Faculty of Engineering and Director of Quality Enhancement Cell (QEC), along with Public Relations Officer, Dr. Mubashar Naqvi, said a press release.

During their visit, the delegation was given a comprehensive overview of UAJK’s educational initiatives and its significant contributions to the region. Prof. Dr. Saadat Hanif Dar delivered an in-depth presentation highlighting the university's milestones, innovative projects, and dedication to advancing quality education.

Dr. Mubashar Naqvi moderated the session, ensuring a lively interaction as delegates posed pertinent questions and received thoughtful responses.

The delegates lauded UAJK for its remarkable efforts in fostering academic excellence, research innovation, and community development. They praised the university's progressive approach, noting its pivotal role in shaping the intellectual and professional landscape of Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

As a gesture of goodwill, both institutions exchanged souvenirs at the conclusion of the session. Following this, the delegation visited the Monument of the Martyrs, paying homage to the students, faculty, and staff who tragically lost their lives in the 2005 earthquake. They offered Fathea for the departed souls and acknowledged the university’s efforts in preserving their memory.

The group also toured the Lincoln Corner and the cutting-edge laboratories of the Health and Allied Sciences Department. Dr. Junaid Mir, Head of the Department, provided a detailed briefing on the facilities, emphasizing their role in enhancing academic and research capabilities.

The visit served to strengthen ties between UAJK and NIM Peshawar while showcasing the university’s unwavering commitment to excellence in education, innovation, and service to society. The delegation expressed hope for continued collaboration and recognized UAJK’s contributions as an exemplary model for higher education institutions.