SMC Delegation Lauds PCP Selfless Services For PWDs
Sumaira FH Published September 28, 2025 | 01:40 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2025) A 16-member delegation of the 38th Senior Management Course (SMC) under training at the National Institute of Public Administration (NIPA), Islamabad, visited the Paraplegic Center Peshawar (PCP), led by Dr. Syeda Faiza Arooj.
CEO of PCP, Dr. Syed Muhammad Ilyas, briefed the delegation on the Center’s four-decade-long history, services and modern facilities. He highlighted that the Center is Pakistan’s only dedicated institution providing free and comprehensive physical and psychological rehabilitation for patients with spinal cord injuries.
Dr. Ilyas explained that the Center’s unique model is based on interdisciplinary teamwork. To date, more than 16,000 spinal cord injury patients have benefited from its treatment and rehabilitation services, while 11 clubfoot clinics for children with congenital deformities are also operating successfully.
He stressed the importance of strong collaboration with the government, NGOs, and international partners to expand free rehabilitation services nationwide.
The visiting officers toured various departments of the Center and observed its services in detail. They praised the dedication, professionalism, and spirit of service of the staff and management, describing the institution as a “beacon of hope” for persons with disabilities (PWDs).
Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Syeda Faiza Arooj termed the Paraplegic Center a model institution in health and rehabilitation for the entire region. She expressed hope that more such centers would be established across Pakistan to meet the growing needs of paraplegics.
The delegation also also lauded the services and visionary leadership
of Dr. Ilyas Syed for streamlining the Paraplegic Center Peshawar.
APP/vak
