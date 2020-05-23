SMC ensures cleanliness during Eid days

The Sukkur Municipal Corporation (SMC) has cancelled Eid holidays of around 500 sanitary workers and officials of the department to ensure cleanliness during the Eid days

SUKKUR , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2020 ) :The Sukkur Municipal Corporation (SMC) has cancelled Eid holidays of around 500 sanitary workers and officials of the department to ensure cleanliness during the Eid days.

According to SMC spokesman, the Municipal Corporationhas finalized a comprehensive cleanliness plan for Eidul Fitr to disinfect Eidgahs and Masajids while the staff will carry out work for 24 hours a day in different shifts.

The cleanliness of graveyards would also be ensured so that people would have a clean environment when they visit the graves of their beloved, he added.