SMC Finalizes Arrangements For Eid Prayers

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 13, 2024 | 01:30 PM

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2024) The arrangements for Eid-ul- Azha prayer have been completed in the Jamia Madjid and Jinnah Municipal Stadium.

The Eid prayer will be offered at 6:30 a.m. and 7:00 a.m. Khateeb of Jamia Masjid Maulana Qari Khalil Ahmed and his son Maulana Qari Jameel Ahmed will lead the prayer.

Mayor Sukkur Barrister Arslan Sheikh, Deputy Mayor Dr Arshad Mughal, MNA Noman Islamuddin Shiekh and a large number of dignitaries of the city will offer Eid prayers here.

This gathering at the Jamia Masjid is the largest gathering in the Sukkur city.

Large scale arrangements have been made for the Eid-ul Azha prayer.

Special arrangements for cleanliness and security have been made.

The sides of the Eidgah would be sprayed with disinfectants and fragrances and there is also a special arrangement for ablution for the worshipers who come here to offer the Eid prayers.

Arrangements have also been made for Eid-ul-Azha in 10 other mosques, including Allah Wali Masjid, Sufaid Masjid, Maki Masjid and others where prayers will be offered as per their scheduled time.

