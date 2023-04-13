SMC issued SOPs to keep Sukkur waste-free during Eid

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2023 ) :Municipal Commissioner (MC) of Sukkur Municipal Corporation (SMC) Muhammad Ali Shaikh on Thursday issued the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) of SMC to keep the city waste-free during Eid ul Fitr holidays.

He said from Friday, the staff of municipal corporation would work in two shifts.

Special arrangements had been made to sweep the surroundings of mosques and open places where Eid prayers would be offered, he said, adding two sanitary workers each would remain present near every mosque or Eidgah to ensure cleanliness.

The MC Sukkur said all graveyards of the city would be provided special services and surroundings would be kept free from waste during Eid days and added all streets would be cleaned and sprinkled with lime. He informed that roads would be washed and swept with machinery.

Sanitary workers being deployed in parks and recreational places across the city would also ensure necessary waste picking, the MC Sukkur assured.