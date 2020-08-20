SMC Issues Sanitary Plan For Muharram
Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Thu 20th August 2020 | 07:58 PM
Sukkur Municipal Corporation (SMC) on Thursday issued its Muharram-ul-Haram sanitation plan
SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2020 ) :Sukkur Municipal Corporation (SMC) on Thursday issued its Muharram-ul-Haram sanitation plan.
Official said the plan would be executed with special focus during the first 10 days of the month while hundreds of sanitary workers have been deployed to ensure cleanliness.