SMC meant to prepare officers for meeting challenges of the present era; DG NIM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2019 ) :Director General (DG) National Institute of Management (NIM) Farah Hamid Wednesday said that basic purpose behind conducting Senior Management Course (SMC) is to prepare the officers for the challenges they faced in the discharge of their national obligations.

She said this while addressing concluding session of the 25th SMC held here at NIM on Wednesday. Chief Secretary KP Muhammad Saleem Khan was chief guest on the occasion.

As many as 45 officers from across the country including Gilgit Bilitistan attended the course.

She said that the SMC comprises seven modules under which the participating officers are trained and groomed in line with enhancing their capacities besides focusing on their inner changes so that they could serve the nation with a new zeal, approach and vigor.

Addressing the session Chief Secretary Saleem Khan said that civil servants played key role in the basic structures of the state and provide stability and consistency to the government activities. He emphasized on capacity building of the officers for good governance.

The world around us is moving with fast pace and keeping in view the fast changing pace in the information technology and modern scientific methods, it's necessary for the government to utilize all its available resources to keep up the same speed.

He said the civil servants should consider themselves as rulers but servant of the masses and added that your job is to serve the people as you are paid salaries from their taxes.