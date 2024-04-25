SMC officers from NIM receive briefing on BISP operations

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2024) The 35th Senior Management Course (SMC) Officers from the National Institute of Management (NIM) Islamabad, Thursday visited Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) Headquarters and have knowledge of BISP’s operations and expertise in executing its various pro-poor schemes for disadvantaged sections of society.

The visit of the SMC Officers was conducted under the guidance of Directing Staff, Ms. Samreen Zahra with an aim to delve into BISP's operations and expertise in implementing Social Protection Programmes aimed at uplifting marginalized segments of society.

Secretary BISP, Amer Ali Ahmad, provided them with an insightful briefing and elaborated upon the foundational principles of BISP, its extensive nationwide presence, and its overarching mission of empowering disadvantaged communities.

During the session, Secretary Ahmad shed light on BISP's core initiatives, including flagship programs such as Benazir Kafaalat, Benazir Taleemi Wazaif, and Benazir Nashonuma.

He apprised the participants about the registration process for beneficiaries and underscored BISP's pivotal role in responding to shocks and crises within the community.

Furthermore, the Secretary BISP highlighted several recent innovations and enhancements introduced by the programme, including the implementation of a new payment model, the deployment of mobile Registration Vehicles (MRVs), and the initiation of Digital and Financial Literacy Programs.

He also outlined BISP's commitment to inclusivity through initiatives such as the Hybrid Social Protection Scheme and the enrollment of widows in BISP.

An interactive question-answer session was also conducted, wherein the participants actively queried about BISP's budgetary allocations and its partnerships with International Donors.

In closing, the participants expressed their gratitude for the comprehensive briefing particularly regarding Conditional Cash Transfer (CCT) and Conditional Cash Transfer (CCT) programs, as well as its newfound focus on financial empowerment initiatives.