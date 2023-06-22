Open Menu

SMC Participants Visits CPO, Briefed On Policing In KP

Faizan Hashmi Published June 22, 2023 | 05:40 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2023 ) :A 16-member participant of 33rd Senior Management Course (SMC) Islamabad visited Central Police Office (CPO) Peshawar on Thursday wherein they were given detailed briefing on Policing in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The Additional Inspector General of Police (Operation) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Muhammad Ali Babakhel briefed the participants in detail about policing in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

They were informed about the organizational structure, functioning and activities, management practices, major achievements and challenges for the organization and its future plans.

The participants were also told about the police performance against criminals, militants, working conditions and confronting challenges.

The members of the delegation were also briefed on the institutional reforms i.e revamping of Counter Terrorism Department, particularly its extension and structure expansion in the tribal districts.

Similarly, they were also briefed about better service delivery to the public and enhanced capacity of the force. They were also informed about the militancy in the province and the steps taken by police to halt the menace of terrorism and the way forward of the KP police.

In light of the detailed briefing the members of the delegation asked various questions from the Inspector General of Police Akhtar Hayat Khan which were answered to their entire guidance.

The members equally appreciated the performance of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police especially against terrorists on the face of voluminous challenges and limited resources and thanked the IGP and his team for the comprehensive briefing.

Later, Shields were also exchanged on this occasion. The members of the group are now-a-day on a country-wide field study tour in connection with their course respectively.

The delegation was led by Director Staff Ms. Zoobia Masood.

