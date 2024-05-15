SMC principal visits Dr Faisal Masood Teaching Hospital

(@FahadShabbir)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2024) Principal Sargodha Medical College (SMC) Professor Dr Muhammad Waris Farooqa visited Dr Faisal Masood Teaching Hospital on Wednesday and reviewed the facilities being provided to patients there.

Medical Superintendent Dr. Mushtaq Bashir Akif, Senior Laparoscopic Surgeon/Head Department of Surgery Dr. Usman Imtiaz, Senior consultant Surgeon Dr. Hafiz Ashfaq Ahmed, Additional MS Dr.

Nayer Abbas Khan and other staff welcomed him.

Medical Superintendent Dr Mushtaq Bashir Akif briefed the Principal regarding hospital facilities and ongoing work there. Muhammad Waris Farooqa also visited Emergency ward, CCU ward, medical ward including other wards.

Later, the principal visited government Moula Bakhsh Hospital and got briefing from Medical Superintendent Dr Ikramul Haq and former principal SMC Prof Dr Humeera Akram regarding ongoing development works at the hospital.