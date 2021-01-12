UrduPoint.com
SMDC To Be Formed With Stakeholders' Consultation : Dr Azra

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 12th January 2021 | 10:07 PM

SMDC to be formed with stakeholders' consultation : Dr Azra

Sindh Medical and Dental Council (SMDC) is being formulated and it will be presented for consultation with all stakeholders, assures Dr. Azra Pechuhu

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2021 ):Sindh Medical and Dental Council (SMDC) is being formulated and it will be presented for consultation with all stakeholders, assures Dr. Azra Pechuhu.

Sindh Minister for Health, Dr. Azra Pechuhu speaking at Jinnah Sindh Medical University's fourth senate meeting here on Tuesday, said official statement.

Dr Azra, who is also the Pro-Chancellor of the University, said that Pakistan Medical Commission bill was under study to find out the lacunae and make very productive and acceptable to all stakeholders.

It would be covering a lot of other areas as well like universities and medical colleges' affiliations and recognitions, curriculum, and studies on the pattern of Pakistan Medical and Dental Council, she said.

" We cannot bypass Federal legislation under which MD-CAT has been done, but we can try and put some sort of authority with the SMDC to reduce the difficulties in registration etc., " she said.

She appreciated the services of the founding Vice Chancellor Prof Syed Muhammad Tariq Rafi and said that he had been an asset who worked hard to take the university from one institute to ten in his tenure.

Earlier, Professor Tariq Rafi presented an overview of the past two years of the university's performance. He described the university's efforts to grant advantages to its contract employees in the form of paid leaves, increments, and leaving benefits in order to attract human resource. The Minister especially appreciated the move and asked for it to be presented in the cabinet.

Vice Chancellor Prof Tariq Rafi also shared that Jinnah Sindh Medical University was generating 60 percent of its budget from its own resources as the government grant was reducing steadily.

He presented the university budget of Rs 1.9 billion with the deficit of Rs 490 million which he was confident of overcoming with austerity measures and the government's grant.

