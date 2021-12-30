UrduPoint.com

SME Sector Could Spread Its Wings To Global Markets Through E-commerce: FCCI Chief

Muhammad Irfan Published December 30, 2021 | 11:54 PM

SME sector could spread its wings to global markets through E-commerce: FCCI Chief

Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) President Atif Munir Sheikh said on Thursday despite its horrific economic impacts, corona had provided a positive opportunity to the SME sector to spread its wings to the global markets through E-commerce without bearing additional financial cost

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2021 ) :Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) President Atif Munir Sheikh said on Thursday despite its horrific economic impacts, corona had provided a positive opportunity to the SME sector to spread its wings to the global markets through E-commerce without bearing additional financial cost.

He was addressing a seminar on "Grow Your Export business with Alibaba.com" in FCCI here.

This free session was organized in collaboration with "Hive Technologies" while Song Song country Manager Alibaba.com especially participated in it.

The FCCI President said that before corona, the global market was following the traditional system but the pandemic opened new avenues of development, particularly for the SME sector with limited financial resources.

"The entire global system switched over to the E-commerce as people discouraged direct links due to the Covid-19", he said and added that as the E-commerce thrived across the borders, the pioneer of E-commerce Bill Gates could not maintain its superiority and Alibaba.com jumped to the top position as a global giant.

He said that a large number of Pakistani youth were already working with Alibaba.com.

"They have given excellent results despite their non-professionalism", he said and added that Alibaba.com had made excellent growth which had also opened new avenues for new start-ups. "Youth working with Alibaba.com falls within the bracket of 20-30 years", he said and added that they had adopted new technologies and were now yielding best results.

He said that Faisalabad was a hub of textile which was producing a high-quality value-added textile products which could be exported throughout the globe by utilizing the platform of Alibaba.com.

He also appreciated the cooperation of Song Song who invited president FCCI to visit the headquarters of Alibaba.com next year.

Saad Khawaja and Waqas Khawaja narrated their success stories and said that in view of the increasingimportance of E-commerce, they had got a franchise of Alibaba.com for Faisalabad. "We shall train localyouth to effectively use this global platform to give a quantum jump to textile exports", he added.

Related Topics

Pakistan Faisalabad Exports Business Visit Bill Gates Chamber Hub Market Commerce Textile Industry Best Top (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

UN Postpones Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty Revi ..

UN Postpones Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty Review Conference Set for January ..

2 minutes ago
 Ukraine's NSDC Secretary Sees No Threat From Russi ..

Ukraine's NSDC Secretary Sees No Threat From Russian Troops Buildup Near Ukraine

2 minutes ago
 Cyprus Tightening Sanitary Measures Amid Increase ..

Cyprus Tightening Sanitary Measures Amid Increase in COVID-19 Cases

2 minutes ago
 Govt on mission of providing facilities to masses, ..

Govt on mission of providing facilities to masses, says Nadeem Qureshi

2 minutes ago
 CEO MEPCO for immediate repair of all distribution ..

CEO MEPCO for immediate repair of all distribution transformers

13 minutes ago
 US Health Agency Recommends Avoiding Cruise Ship T ..

US Health Agency Recommends Avoiding Cruise Ship Travel Regardless of Vaccinatio ..

13 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.