SME sector could spread its wings to global markets through E-commerce: FCCI Chief

Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) President Atif Munir Sheikh said on Thursday despite its horrific economic impacts, corona had provided a positive opportunity to the SME sector to spread its wings to the global markets through E-commerce without bearing additional financial cost

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2021 ) :Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) President Atif Munir Sheikh said on Thursday despite its horrific economic impacts, corona had provided a positive opportunity to the SME sector to spread its wings to the global markets through E-commerce without bearing additional financial cost.

He was addressing a seminar on "Grow Your Export business with Alibaba.com" in FCCI here.

This free session was organized in collaboration with "Hive Technologies" while Song Song country Manager Alibaba.com especially participated in it.

The FCCI President said that before corona, the global market was following the traditional system but the pandemic opened new avenues of development, particularly for the SME sector with limited financial resources.

"The entire global system switched over to the E-commerce as people discouraged direct links due to the Covid-19", he said and added that as the E-commerce thrived across the borders, the pioneer of E-commerce Bill Gates could not maintain its superiority and Alibaba.com jumped to the top position as a global giant.

He said that a large number of Pakistani youth were already working with Alibaba.com.

"They have given excellent results despite their non-professionalism", he said and added that Alibaba.com had made excellent growth which had also opened new avenues for new start-ups. "Youth working with Alibaba.com falls within the bracket of 20-30 years", he said and added that they had adopted new technologies and were now yielding best results.

He said that Faisalabad was a hub of textile which was producing a high-quality value-added textile products which could be exported throughout the globe by utilizing the platform of Alibaba.com.

He also appreciated the cooperation of Song Song who invited president FCCI to visit the headquarters of Alibaba.com next year.

Saad Khawaja and Waqas Khawaja narrated their success stories and said that in view of the increasingimportance of E-commerce, they had got a franchise of Alibaba.com for Faisalabad. "We shall train localyouth to effectively use this global platform to give a quantum jump to textile exports", he added.