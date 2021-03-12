SME toolkit for farmers to enhance agri-produce

UrduPoint.com
Muhammad Irfan 40 seconds ago Fri 12th March 2021 | 11:36 PM

Punjab Agriculture Information Directorate and Bank Alfalah on Friday signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to raise awareness of latest production technology through SME toolkit website

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2021 ):Punjab Agriculture Information Directorate and Bank Alfalah on Friday signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to raise awareness of latest production technology through SME toolkit website.

On the occasion Agriculture Director Muhammad Rafique Akhtar and Alfalah Bank Country Head (Agriculture Financing) Yahya Hameed agreed to present a documentary and TVC like informative material to farmers through SME toolkit to enhance production capacity,stated official spokesman.

Bank Alfalah, with the technical support of Punjab Agriculture Information Directorate, will provide awareness to farmers about latest production technology through its SME toolkit website.

