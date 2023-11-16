Open Menu

SMEDA, Balochistan Held Training Workshop At Gwadar University

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2023) Small and Medium Enterprises Development Authority (SMEDA), Balochistan organized a one-day training workshop on "Entrepreneurship as a Viable Career Option" at Gwadar University (GU) in collaboration with the Department of Research and Commercialization, Gwadar University on Thursday.

Inaugurating the workshop, Gwadar University’s Vice-Chancellor Professor Dr. Abdul Razzaq Sabir said that Gwadar University has planned to expand its linkages with industries and companies in the public and private sectors through the Office of Research and Commercialization to promote the concept of entrepreneurship among people. The training workshop aimed to enable students to become job providers rather than job seekers, he said.

Prof. Dr. Sabir thanked the provincial head of SMEDA, Abdul Shakoor and his team for organizing such a training workshop in the university saying that such workshops should be organized every year so that the students could develop their skills.

Addressing the workshop, Director of Officer Research, Innovation and Commercialization (ORIC) Muhammad Irshad Buledi said that such a workshop was beneficial to change the attitude of the participants and improve their business skills.

The resource person, a renowned entrepreneur and manager of NIC (Balochistan), Bashir Ahmed Agha informed the participants about various skills needed to become a successful entrepreneur.

The workshop was also attended by the Dean Faculty of Social Sciences Prof. Jan Muhammad, chairpersons and heads of various academic and administrative departments, faculty members and students.

