SMEDA Begins Survey Of COVID-19 Impact On SMEs

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Sat 04th April 2020 | 05:05 PM

SMEDA begins survey of COVID-19 impact on SMEs

Small and Medium Enterprises Development Authority (SMEDA), a subsidiary of the Ministry of Industries and Production has begun conducting research to quickly gauge the impact of COVID-19 on SMEs in the country, officials said here Saturday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2020 ) :Small and Medium Enterprises Development Authority (SMEDA), a subsidiary of the Ministry of Industries and Production has begun conducting research to quickly gauge the impact of COVID-19 on SMEs in the country, officials said here Saturday.

The survey will assist the government in developing well informed, evidence based and pragmatic recommendations for supporting SMEs in wake of this pandemic. Furthermore, the survey will also help establish the linkage of the authority with those businesses that require assistance.

For the purpose of the survey the authority is circulating a link amongst the SMEs requesting them to fill the online form. Te questionnaire, it said that only 5 to 7 minutes to complete and is also available at SMEDA website and SMEDA Facebook page as well.

More Stories From Pakistan

