SMEDA concludes FATA Economic Revitalization Program

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FATA Economic Revitalization Program (FERP), implemented by Small and Medium Enterprises Development Authority (SMEDA) in collaboration with UNDP, has finalized its recommendations, which have been delivered to the provincial government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for implementation

Lahore, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2020 ) :FATA Economic Revitalization Program (FERP), implemented by Small and Medium Enterprises Development Authority (SMEDA) in collaboration with UNDP, has finalized its recommendations, which have been delivered to the provincial government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for implementation.

Talking to media after holding a meeting in this regard here Monday, SMEDA CEO Hashim Raza said that the program was conceived by UNDP and funded by USAID for economic development of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

He added the recommendations prepared under the program had proposed various viable initiatives for revival of the businesses in the "Newly Merged Districts" (NMDs) former erstwhile FATA.

Economic Cooperation and Development Forum (ECDF), in its first session held last year, had identified six thematic areas including regulatory reforms, marketing and communication, entrepreneurship, investment & innovation, banking & finance, skills development and job placement, economic infrastructure and five key prioritized sectors including women entrepreneurship, mines & minerals, agri businesses, transport, trade and services and light engineering, he maintained.

The final document prepared by the forum had highlighted key interventions required for economic uplift and social development in the NMDs. The stakeholders were confident that proposed interventions would assist in accelerating economic growth and paving way for overall development of the region, he said and observed that the proposed interventions aimed to identify and address the key challenges which were hampering economic growth and private investment in NMDs. The recommendations forwarded by the forum, earlier, were vetted by various stakeholders, marking the proposed interventions practical rather inevitable for economic prosperity of the region, CEO SMEDA added.

It is notable that final draft of the recommendations was handed over by CEO SMEDA to the Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mehmood Khan the other day at a ceremony held in the Chief Minister House.