UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

SMEDA Concludes FATA Economic Revitalization Program

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Mon 07th December 2020 | 08:46 PM

SMEDA concludes FATA Economic Revitalization Program

FATA Economic Revitalization Program (FERP), implemented by Small and Medium Enterprises Development Authority (SMEDA) in collaboration with UNDP, has finalized its recommendations, which have been delivered to the provincial government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for implementation

Lahore, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2020 ) :FATA Economic Revitalization Program (FERP), implemented by Small and Medium Enterprises Development Authority (SMEDA) in collaboration with UNDP, has finalized its recommendations, which have been delivered to the provincial government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for implementation.

Talking to media after holding a meeting in this regard here Monday, SMEDA CEO Hashim Raza said that the program was conceived by UNDP and funded by USAID for economic development of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

He added the recommendations prepared under the program had proposed various viable initiatives for revival of the businesses in the "Newly Merged Districts" (NMDs) former erstwhile FATA.

Economic Cooperation and Development Forum (ECDF), in its first session held last year, had identified six thematic areas including regulatory reforms, marketing and communication, entrepreneurship, investment & innovation, banking & finance, skills development and job placement, economic infrastructure and five key prioritized sectors including women entrepreneurship, mines & minerals, agri businesses, transport, trade and services and light engineering, he maintained.

The final document prepared by the forum had highlighted key interventions required for economic uplift and social development in the NMDs. The stakeholders were confident that proposed interventions would assist in accelerating economic growth and paving way for overall development of the region, he said and observed that the proposed interventions aimed to identify and address the key challenges which were hampering economic growth and private investment in NMDs. The recommendations forwarded by the forum, earlier, were vetted by various stakeholders, marking the proposed interventions practical rather inevitable for economic prosperity of the region, CEO SMEDA added.

It is notable that final draft of the recommendations was handed over by CEO SMEDA to the Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mehmood Khan the other day at a ceremony held in the Chief Minister House.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa FATA Job Agri Women Undp Media Government

Recent Stories

Sharjah Municipality signs MoU with American Concr ..

3 minutes ago

G7 Finance Ministers Discuss Responses to COVID-19 ..

2 minutes ago

Lahore High Court adjourns hearing of Model Town J ..

2 minutes ago

World Economic Forum to Convene in Singapore in Ma ..

4 minutes ago

Rosneft Denies Contact With Joe Biden's Son Hunter ..

4 minutes ago

Kiev to Approve Plan B on Eastern Ukraine in Early ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.