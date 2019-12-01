UrduPoint.com
SMEDA Convenes ECDF To Review Thematic Groups Findings

SMEDA convenes ECDF to review thematic groups findings

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2019 ) :Small and Medium Enterprises Development Authority (SMEDA) has convened a meeting of the Economic Cooperation and Development Forum (ECDF) Tuesday (tomorrow) to review findings of the thematic groups on challenges and opportunities for economic growth of the newly merged districts (NMDs).

SMEDA, a subsidiary of the Ministry of Industries and Production has recently partnered with United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) for providing technical support in implementation of USAID-funded FATA Economic Revitalization Program in the Newly Merged Districts (NMDs) of the erstwhile FATA.

One of the key components of this project is Economic Cooperation and Development Forum (ECDF) that is aimed at bringing together key public and private stakeholders and provides them with a platform to discuss challenges and opportunities of the NMDs that can be harnessed for the accelerated economic growth.

During the opening session that was held in last week of the current year, ECDF has been further sub-divided into six thematic groups including regulatory mechanism, entrepreneurship/investment & innovation, banking & finance, skill development & job placement, economic infrastructure and marketing & communication.

The separate meeting of the thematic sub-groups has been conducted and their discussions/findings on key issues and possible interventions for each thematic area have been compiled separately.

During the meeting of the forum, General Manager Out-Reach (GMOR), Javed Iqbal Khattak will give orientation on the previous meetings of the ECDF sub-groups and sector specific group while the representatives of UNDP and USAID will also address the participants. A representative of the provincial government will be chief guest on the occasion.

