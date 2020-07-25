SMEDA Desk proposed at Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry: Javaid Afzal

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2020 ) :Small and Medium Enterprises Development Authority (SMEDA) has proposed a "Facilitation Desk" at Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) to resolve the problems of Small and Medium Enterprises on priority basis, said Javaid Afzal, Provincial SMEDA Chief here on Saturday.

Addressing a zoom meeting with President FCCI Rana Sikandar Azam Khan, he underlined the objectives of SMEDA and told that it was serving the SME sector for the last 22 years. He said that SMEDA tries its optimum to facilitate the SME sector through sector development and policy formulation in addition to technology up gradation.

He said that SMEDA is also following the practice of forwarding budget proposals to the Federal government with proper input received from various chambers and associations. It was agreed in the meeting that Shaban Cheema Regional business consultant (RBC) of the SMEDA Faisalabad will attend the relevant meetings of the FCCI standing committees to understand the problems of this sector with a focus on preparation of a 3-minute slide presentation.

He directed the RBC to submit a comprehensive report of his activities.

He further said that Shaban Cheema has already been directed to expedite efforts to facilitate the concerned stakeholders.

Earlier, Rana Sikandar Azam President FCCI said that Faisalabad is predominated by SMEs and the power loom sector had excelled in the last decades but now it was facing multiple problems with negative growth.

SMEDA to focus on power looms and resolve their genuine problems on top priority basis, he urged.

Regarding SMEDA Facilitation Center at FCCI, he requested Javaid Afzal to formally move a proposal so that funding for it could be arranged individually or collectively from the Export Development Fund or Pakistan Social Development Program.

Rana Sikandar said that SMEDA has potential to extend maximum benefits to FCCI members and we must take measures to achieve these objectives.

This zoom conference was participated by Mr. Asif Business Development Manager SMEDA Lahore, MalikAbdul Qayyum Secretary General FCCI and M.D. Tahir Director Research & Development FCCI.