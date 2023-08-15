Open Menu

SMEDA Establishes BSDC For Women In DI Khan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 15, 2023 | 08:48 PM

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2023 ) :The Small and Medium Enterprises Development Authority (SMEDA) established a "Business Skills Development Center (BSDC)" for women in Dera Ismail Khan to provide a safe and hassle-free business environment to local women.

The BSDC established here at Government Technical and Vocational College for Women. On this occasion, Commissioner Dera Zafarul islam along with Assistant Commissioner Dera Farhan Ahmad visited the technical and vocational college.

The head of department (HoD) briefed the visiting officers about the newly established BSDC. He said the center would be helpful in providing resources and services for business to the women.

It would also accelerate their development by promoting business culture among women.

The commissioner said by setting up BSDC in Dera Ismail Khan, the problems of women in terms of business infrastructure, business development support and local mobility will be alleviated.

Moreover, the space would be provided to the women in this center for to trade and display their products.

The women would also be trained for skills of business in beautician and boutique etc. so that they could stand on their own feet.

