LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2019 ) :The Small and Medium Enterprises Development Authority (SMEDA) has set up Help Desks in 26 business cities across the country for extending handholding support to loan applicants of Prime Minister 's Kamyab Jawan Programme.

According to a spokesperson, SMEDA Acting Chief Executive Officer Fuad Hashim Rabbani said that SMEDA had been tasked with an advisory role in implementation of the PM Scheme.

He said the Help Desks had been opened at four provincial offices of SMEDA and 22 regional business centres at districts level, which were mostly situated at the Chambers of Commerce and Industry buildings for convenience of the people.

The Acting CEO of SMEDA said that the prospective applicants may visit SMEDA help desks during office hours from Monday to Friday to get information of the said scheme. Rabbani said that SMEDA was supporting Kamyab Jawan Scheme also through its regular activities such as training, capacity building and other initiatives.