SMEDA Holds 3-day Training Workshop For SMEs

Small and Medium Enterprises Development Authority (SMEDA), under its National Business Development Program (NBDP) organized a three-day training workshop for small and medium entrepreneurs (SMEs).

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2021 )

The chief guest of the closing ceremony was Balochistan Investment Board's Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Saeed Ahmed Sarparah.

Addressing on the occasion, Sarparah said there were vast opportunities for investment and business in the province.

he said Balochistan board of Investment and Trade (BBoIT) was providing facilities for businesses and investment promotions and in this regard, we are working closely with SMEDA, he added.

Saeed said the provincial government has taken several steps to facilitate investors and businesses in the province. CEO Sarparah also said that increasing business activities in the province willprovide economic activities as well as employment, development and prosperity to the people of Balochistan.

Saeed Ahmed Sarparah also distributed certificates among the participants of the workshop.

