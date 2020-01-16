SMEDA holds consultative session on economic revitalization

(@imziishan)

The Small and Medium Enterprises Development Authority (SMEDA) organized a consultative session at Mohmand Chamber of Commerce and Industry (MCCI) to collect input from the business community of the newly merged districts (NMDs) for economic revitalization of the region

The event was part of the consultative process initiated under the USAID funded project and jointly implemented by the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) and SMEDA. The event was presided over by the President, MCCI, Haji Ghulam Nabi while General Manager (GM) SMEDA, Javed Iqbal Khattak was guest of honour.

Beside, SMEDA officers including Nabeela Farman, Hafeezullah, Ishfaq Afridi, Haji Lali Shah of Bajaur Chamber and Sartaj Ahmad Khan of Chitral Chamber of Commerce attended the session.

In his briefing to the participants General Manager (GM) SMEDA, Javed Iqbal Khattak said that the overall objective of the forum is to facilitate collaboration and partnership among different institutions/organizations and preparation of a guideline for the uplift of the area.

He told the participants that the Chairman of the ECDF is the Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa while the recommendations have been prepared through thematic groups.

A participation in the discussion, Haji Lali Shah, a representative of the Bajaur Chamber of Commerce stressed for creation of business conducive environment to promote business activities and generate employment opportunities in the area. He also called for the development of infrastructure in tribal districts to utilize the potentials of the region for the development of the country.

Sartaj Ahmad Khan, president, Chitral Chamber of Commerce and Industry, appreciated the efforts of SMEDA in the economic development of the province and requested the Authority to play role in the capacity building of the chambers. He also called for the preparation of economic profiles of these areas to take them up with the concerned authorities.

Some of the participants also called for the simplification of the verification process under Economic Revitalization of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and FATA. They also called for the provision of modern machinery to minimize wastage of natural resources in mining.