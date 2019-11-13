UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

SMEDA Launches Capacity Building Initiative For SMEs

Umer Jamshaid 54 seconds ago Wed 13th November 2019 | 08:59 PM

SMEDA launches capacity building initiative for SMEs

National Business Development Program for SMEs (NBDP), a project of Small and Medium Enterprises Development Authority (SMEDA), on Wednesday announced its Largest Capacity Building Initiative for year 2019-20 across Pakistan including Federal Capital, AJK and Gilgit Baltistan

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2019 ) :National Business Development Program for SMEs (NBDP), a project of Small and Medium Enterprises Development Authority (SMEDA), on Wednesday announced its Largest Capacity Building Initiative for year 2019-20 across Pakistan including Federal Capital, AJK and Gilgit Baltistan.

Acting SMEDA CEO Fuad Rabbani formally inaugurated capacity building programme here at SMEDA Head office. While launching this activity General Manager & Project Director Raja Hassanien Javed explained that the programme aimed to provide handholding and capacity building support to Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) including new business start-ups, existing businesses and to the individuals aspiring to become entrepreneurs under Prime Minister's Kamyab Jawan Programme.

Project Director added that during the current financial year, 600 well-structured training programmes were scheduled to build capacity of over 15,000 SMEs by engaging professional Training Service Providers (TSPs) Firms selected through a competitive process. The core areas covered under the said programme included accounting and book keeping for SMEs, business start-up and management, cost management for small businesses, import export documentation and procedures etc. besides other areas related to SMEs.

For the purpose, an online system has also been launched to facilitate SMEs in terms of registration for particular topic(s). To facilitate SMEs participation, these training programs would be substantially (in most cases 100 per cent) subsidized by Pakistan Government.

Related Topics

Pakistan Prime Minister Import Business Gilgit Baltistan Azad Jammu And Kashmir Government (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

MoHAP, Sanofi sign MoU to raise diabetes awareness ..

15 minutes ago

MoFAIC receives credentials of Canadian Consul-Gen ..

30 minutes ago

Ahmed Al Jarwan receives medal from Academy of Sci ..

1 hour ago

UAE, Egypt have strong ties, agree on how to face ..

1 hour ago

Northern take control despite Fawad Alam ton

1 hour ago

Ashfaq’s fourth Quaid-e-Azam Trophy century help ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.