SMEDA launches capacity building initiative for SMEs

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2019 ) :National Business Development Program for SMEs (NBDP), a project of Small and Medium Enterprises Development Authority (SMEDA), on Wednesday announced its Largest Capacity Building Initiative for year 2019-20 across Pakistan including Federal Capital, AJK and Gilgit Baltistan

Acting SMEDA CEO Fuad Rabbani formally inaugurated capacity building programme here at SMEDA Head office. While launching this activity General Manager & Project Director Raja Hassanien Javed explained that the programme aimed to provide handholding and capacity building support to Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) including new business start-ups, existing businesses and to the individuals aspiring to become entrepreneurs under Prime Minister's Kamyab Jawan Programme.

Project Director added that during the current financial year, 600 well-structured training programmes were scheduled to build capacity of over 15,000 SMEs by engaging professional Training Service Providers (TSPs) Firms selected through a competitive process. The core areas covered under the said programme included accounting and book keeping for SMEs, business start-up and management, cost management for small businesses, import export documentation and procedures etc. besides other areas related to SMEs.

For the purpose, an online system has also been launched to facilitate SMEs in terms of registration for particular topic(s). To facilitate SMEs participation, these training programs would be substantially (in most cases 100 per cent) subsidized by Pakistan Government.