SMEDA organized seminar on Import Export Documentation

The management of Small and Medium Enterprises Development Authority in collaboration with Hyderabad SITE Association of Trade and Industry organized a seminar on "Import Export Documentation here at HSATI secretariat on Wednesday

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2019 ) :The management of Small and Medium Enterprises Development Authority in collaboration with Hyderabad SITE Association of Trade and Industry organized a seminar on "Import Export Documentation here at HSATI secretariat on Wednesday.

Eminent trainer and consultant Shaikh Muhammad Irfan while delivering his keynote lecture highlighted the importance of the topic and briefed the participants about methods of correspondence, legislation and record keeping of import/export documentation.

Shaikh Muhammad Irfan who a seasoned supply chain management professional, carries over 25 years of experience in corporate sector also described the procedures of country's imports/exports, significance of international trade including required documents and step wise flow of activities in international trade, essentials of letter of credit, inco-terms and other contents pertaining to import export documentation.

After a keynote lecture, he responded the questions of participants including HSATI members and other managers who were working for import and export in different higher firms.

The Chairman HSATI Mazhar-ul-haq Choudhry while speaking on the occasion lauded the role of SMEDA for organizing awareness seminars adding that such events would not only protect the business but also help the business community to carry out their business without any fear.

