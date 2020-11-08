UrduPoint.com
SMEDA Organizes Interactive Workshop At HCCI

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Sun 08th November 2020 | 05:20 PM

SMEDA organizes interactive workshop at HCCI

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2020 ) :The Small and Medium Enterprises Development Authority (SMEDA) organized an interactive workshop on the topic "Human resource as a business partner" here at the secretariat of Hyderabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry on Sunday.

The President HCCI Fahad Hussain while speaking on the occasion appreciated the efforts of SMEDA management adding that such interactive workshops could guide the traders and industrialists into the right direction.

He said"Pakistan is an ideal country where the business community can start business with easy procedures, however, the investors needs direction to make their investment accordingly." The interactive workshops could set the right direction of their business which could also help in bringing progress and prosperity in the country, he added.

The Regional Business Coordinator SMEDA Furqan Mazhar while addressing the participants said the workshop has been under National Business Development Programme (NBDP) with objective to enable the participants to increase their knowledge and effectiveness on the role of an HR business partner, progressive HR organization, development effective HR strategy, formulating effective talent management mechanism, performance management based practices, understanding HR competencies, developing employees talent and career development, understanding global human resource, developing culture of learning and significance of digital learning interventions.

He said the"SMEDA is organizing seminars and workshops on different topics aimed to facilitate the traders and industrialists of the country. On the directives of the government, the SMEDA has set up a help desk in HCCI for providing necessary information to the business community of Hyderabad for development of their trade and industrial activities," he added.

