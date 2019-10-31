SMEDA sets up Honey Processing Center in Swat

The Small and Medium Enterprises Development Authority (SMEDA) set up a Honey Processing and Packaging Centre in Swat which enabled the country to export prime quality honey at competitive prices in the open global markets besides successfully meeting the domestic demand

According to a SMEDA spokesperson, It was observed at a project review meeting held on Thursday in chair with Acting Chief Executive Officer Fuad Hashim Rabbani.

Addressing the meeting, he said that a modern honey processing plant with quality control functions and capabilities to produce refined and high quality honey was an imperative requirement of the country which had been accomplished by the SMEDA under patronage of the Ministry of Industries and Production at a cost of about Rs.

38.17 million.

Rabbani said that value addition technology introduced in the center had enabled the area to increase its share in the lucrative markets at national and international market.