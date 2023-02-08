SMEDA to conduct webinar tomorrow

ISLAMABAD, Feb 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2023 ) :The Small and Medium Enterprises Development Authority (SMEDA) will conduct a webinar on "How to Register Patent in Pakistan" for profitable business growth on February 09 (Thursday).

The session is being offered by SMEDA under National Business Development Programme (NBDP) for SMEs, to extend non-financial advisory services to small and medium businesses, according to an official source.

The training programme will provide information about salient features of patent law, introduction to patentability criteria, contents of the patent specification, and the process of preparing a draft patent specification.

The programme will also highlight steps to draft both independent and dependent claims, and the requisite fee and form for filing a patent application.

The training session is expected to be attended by small business owners, emerging and existing entrepreneurs, professionals and practitioners in legal, business registration, commercial contracts and all those desirous of improving knowledge on the subject.