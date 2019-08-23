UrduPoint.com
Smeda To Launch Project In Coordination With World Bank

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Fri 23rd August 2019 | 11:40 PM

A World Bank mission, led by Ms Adja Mansora Dahourou, senior private sector specialist, called on Small and Medium Enterprises Development Authority (Smeda) Chief Executive Officer Fuad Hashim Rabbani, and discussed the design and modalities of Pakistan Goes Global (PGG) project in cooperation with the World Bank

According to Smeda spokesman, Fuad Rabbani briefed the World Bank team about the measures planned by the Authority to assist in individual and sectoral development of SMEs under the PGG project.

He proposed interlinking of the programme with Smeda's other SME development initiatives to introduce synergy in the upcoming World Bank project.

The Smeda CEO said that the Authority had been mandated by the government to promote entrepreneurship and SME development and that the World Bank's current project would help the organisation further strengthen its initiatives to make Pakistani SMEs more competitive and export-orient.

He agreed to extend support services of Smeda to equip the local SMEs with internationally recognised managerial practices for becoming accredited suppliers to the international buyers.

WB team leader Ms Adja Mansora expressed confidence in Smeda's capabilities on SME development programme and hoped that the activities to be undertaken in collaboration with the World Bank would help execute the PGG project amicably.

She discussed various proposals with regard to the joint activities in this regard and said that the programme would be conducted, in its first phase, as a sector agnostic pilot intervention targeting a select number of exporting firms.

The meeting was attended by Smeda's senior management team comprising General Managers Javed Khattak, Nadia Jahangir Seth, Sheharyar Tahir, Ahmad Mansoor Chaudhry and Ashfaq Ahmad.

