SMEDA To Organize Training On “Effective Marketing Strategies & Skills For SMEs”

Muhammad Irfan Published February 28, 2024 | 09:32 PM

SMEDA to organize training on “Effective Marketing Strategies & Skills for SMEs”

The Small and Medium Enterprises Development Authority (SMEDA) will organize a one-day workshop on “Effective Marketing Strategies and Skills for SMEs” for profitable business growth on February 29

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2024) The Small and Medium Enterprises Development Authority (SMEDA) will organize a one-day workshop on "Effective Marketing Strategies and Skills for SMEs" for profitable business growth on February 29.

The workshop will be held at the Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI), according to sources in the authority informed on Wednesday.

The training program will provide information about marketing for startups and small businesses, cost-effective techniques to market your business, and marketing strategies.

The workshop will also provide information about how to allocate resources for marketing and the successful application of different marketing strategies by SMEs.

