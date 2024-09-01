'SMI Foundation Day' Ceremony To Be Held On Sept 2
Sumaira FH Published September 01, 2024 | 05:10 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2024) Sindh Madressatul Islam's 140th Foundation Day ceremony will be held at the main building of the SMIU on September 2 (Monday).
The ceremony will be started at the Sir Shahnawaz Bhutto Auditorium at about 10:45 am.
The Vice Chancellor (VC) of Sindh Madressatul islam University, Prof. Dr.
Mujeebuddin Sahrai Memon, Dean's of the Faculty, teachers, and students of the SMI/SMIU will participate in the 140th Foundation Day program.
The video messages of students and alumni will be played while students' activities will also be presented.
The certificates among students will be distributed by the VC, while souvenirs will also be presented before the cake-cutting ceremony.
