SMIIC keen to sign MoU with Halal Certification, Testing, and Research Services - ICCBS

Muhammad Irfan Published January 31, 2025 | 09:11 PM
The Standards and Metrology Institute for Islamic Countries (SMIIC), a globally recognized institution in the field of Halal testing, and an intergovernmental and one of the 17 affiliated organizations of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), has showed keen interest in signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Halal Certification
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2025) The Standards and Metrology Institute for Islamic Countries (SMIIC), a globally recognized institution in the field of Halal testing, and an intergovernmental and one of the 17 affiliated organizations of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), has showed keen interest in signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Halal Certification, Testing, and Research Services (HCTRS) - the International Center for Chemical and Biological Sciences (ICCBS), University of Karachi (UoK).
According to spokesman of the ICCBS UoK, Secretary General SMIIC, Ihsan Ovut stated this during a visit to the ICCBS, University of Karachi.
The Director ICCBS, and Incharge HCTRS, Prof. Dr. Syed Ghulam Musharraf welcomed the SMIIC Secretary General to the ICCBS.
Ihsan Ovut had arrived on Thursday evening while during his visit, he held a meeting with Prof. Dr. Farzana Shaheen, Prof. Dr. Syed Ghulam Musharraf, and Mufti Dr. Syed Arif Ali Shah, General Manager of HCTRS.
During the meeting, the SMIIC Secretary General commended the ICCBS’s contributions to science and research and expressed satisfaction with the performance of HCTRS in Halal testing.
Earlier, Prof. Dr. Farzana Shaheen gave a detailed presentation on the extensive scientific and research activities conducted at ICCBS, University of Karachi.
Speaking about HCTRS, she highlighted that the center had recently achieved a significant milestone by obtaining accreditation from the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Accreditation Center.
HCTRS is Pakistan’s first fully-fledged, government-backed Halal certification body, offering a comprehensive one-window solution for Halal certification, testing, training, and research.
Prof. Dr. Syed Ghulam Musharraf emphasized that HCTRS is the only public-sector research institution in Pakistan providing such Halal services, demonstrating its commitment to excellence and quality in laboratory operations.
It is worth mentioning here that SMIIC is a globally recognized institution in the field of Halal testing, dedicated to achieving uniformity in metrology, laboratory testing, and standardization activities among member states.
It also plays a crucial role in education, training, and providing technical assistance to Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) member countries in the domain of standardization and metrology.
In conclusion, Prof. Dr. Farzana Shaheen thanked Ihsan Ovut for visiting the international center.
