Open Menu

SMIIC Secretary General Calls On PNAC Chief To Bolster Halal Standards Implementation In Pakistan

Muhammad Irfan Published April 23, 2025 | 09:31 PM

SMIIC Secretary General calls on PNAC chief to bolster Halal Standards implementation in Pakistan

In a move to strengthen cooperation on standardization and accreditation among Islamic countries, Secretary General of the Standards and Metrology Institute for the Islamic Countries (SMIIC), Ihsan Ovut, paid a courtesy visit to the Pakistan National Accreditation Council (PNAC), Ministry of Science and Technology

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2025) In a move to strengthen cooperation on standardization and accreditation among Islamic countries, Secretary General of the Standards and Metrology Institute for the Islamic Countries (SMIIC), Ihsan Ovut, paid a courtesy visit to the Pakistan National Accreditation Council (PNAC), Ministry of Science and Technology.

Ovut was warmly received by Director General PNAC, Ateeq ur Rehman Memon.

During the visit, the two sides engaged in a comprehensive discussion on PNAC’s ongoing activities and its role in advancing quality infrastructure in Pakistan.

The interaction focused on the implementation of SMIIC Halal standards, particularly OIC/SMIIC 2 and OIC/SMIIC 3, in Pakistan.

The DG PNAC highlighted the Council’s commitment to adopting harmonized standards that ensure credibility and global acceptance of Halal certifications issued in the country.

Both leaders underscored the importance of fostering multilateral recognition arrangements (MRAs) among OIC member states to facilitate mutual trust and trade.

Memon also emphasized the need for greater acceptance of the SMIIC logo across Islamic countries, which would contribute significantly to the harmonization of Halal practices and boost intra-OIC trade.

The visit reaffirmed the shared vision of SMIIC and PNAC in promoting regional integration through standardized practices, and marked a positive step toward greater collaboration in quality assurance and conformity assessment in the Islamic world.

Recent Stories

Minister Salik, Ambassador Farooq discuss bilatera ..

Minister Salik, Ambassador Farooq discuss bilateral ties, employment opportuniti ..

27 seconds ago
 ATC indicts PTI leaders in protest case against PT ..

ATC indicts PTI leaders in protest case against PTI's founder disqualification

29 seconds ago
 SMIIC Secretary General calls on PNAC chief to bol ..

SMIIC Secretary General calls on PNAC chief to bolster Halal Standards implement ..

1 minute ago
 Pakistani scientists develop a breed of chicken th ..

Pakistani scientists develop a breed of chicken that lays 200 eggs per year

30 seconds ago
 Ambassador Hayat, DDG EU Home Affairs discuss Pak- ..

Ambassador Hayat, DDG EU Home Affairs discuss Pak-EU engagement on migration & m ..

14 seconds ago
 DC Kohat meets medical students, emphasizes servic ..

DC Kohat meets medical students, emphasizes service to humanity

16 seconds ago
Chiniot Police crack down on dacoit gang, recover ..

Chiniot Police crack down on dacoit gang, recover stolen goods worth millions

17 seconds ago
 GRF chief, SSUET Chancellor discuss collaborative ..

GRF chief, SSUET Chancellor discuss collaborative opportunities

19 seconds ago
 Crackdown held on dumpers in Chiniot

Crackdown held on dumpers in Chiniot

21 seconds ago
 Seminars, conferences vital for Public Awareness, ..

Seminars, conferences vital for Public Awareness, National Interest: Dawood Khan

53 minutes ago
 Election Commission striving to eliminate gender g ..

Election Commission striving to eliminate gender gap in electoral rolls

53 minutes ago
 Finance minister highlights Pakistan’s efforts t ..

Finance minister highlights Pakistan’s efforts to address climate change throu ..

1 minute ago

More Stories From Pakistan