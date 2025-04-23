- Home
SMIIC Secretary General Calls On PNAC Chief To Bolster Halal Standards Implementation In Pakistan
Muhammad Irfan Published April 23, 2025 | 09:31 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2025) In a move to strengthen cooperation on standardization and accreditation among Islamic countries, Secretary General of the Standards and Metrology Institute for the Islamic Countries (SMIIC), Ihsan Ovut, paid a courtesy visit to the Pakistan National Accreditation Council (PNAC), Ministry of Science and Technology.
Ovut was warmly received by Director General PNAC, Ateeq ur Rehman Memon.
During the visit, the two sides engaged in a comprehensive discussion on PNAC’s ongoing activities and its role in advancing quality infrastructure in Pakistan.
The interaction focused on the implementation of SMIIC Halal standards, particularly OIC/SMIIC 2 and OIC/SMIIC 3, in Pakistan.
The DG PNAC highlighted the Council’s commitment to adopting harmonized standards that ensure credibility and global acceptance of Halal certifications issued in the country.
Both leaders underscored the importance of fostering multilateral recognition arrangements (MRAs) among OIC member states to facilitate mutual trust and trade.
Memon also emphasized the need for greater acceptance of the SMIIC logo across Islamic countries, which would contribute significantly to the harmonization of Halal practices and boost intra-OIC trade.
The visit reaffirmed the shared vision of SMIIC and PNAC in promoting regional integration through standardized practices, and marked a positive step toward greater collaboration in quality assurance and conformity assessment in the Islamic world.
