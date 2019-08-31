Advisor to Sindh Chief Minister on Works and Services Nisar Ahmed Khuhro on Saturday said it were the great students of Sindh Madressatul Islam (SMI), who had had laid the foundation of Pakistan

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2019 ) :Advisor to Sindh Chief Minister on Works and Services Nisar Ahmed Khuhro on Saturday said it were the great students of Sindh Madressatul islam (SMI), who had had laid the foundation of Pakistan

The separation of Sindh from the Bombay Presidency was the first step towards the creation, he said while speaking as the chief guest at the Sindh Madressatul Islam University's 135th foundation day at a hotel, according to a press release.

Khuhro said he was proud of SMI as "we all are passing our lives with freedom in a sovereign country." He appreciated the efforts of SMIU Vice Chancellor Dr Muhammad Ali Shaikh for making it possible to get the university status for a great educational institution, which was the greatest tribute that could be paid to its meritorious students, faculties and the founders.

Khuhro said Dr Muhammad Ali Shaikh's efforts had enabled the SMIU to become one of the country's best universities.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Shaikh said the SMIU had completed its 134 years of establishment.

The personalities, who had got education from it, played a key role in laying the foundation of Pakistan.

He said though the SMI had primarily been established for the Muslims of Sindh, but latter people belonging to all faiths were benefitted by it.

Justice (R) Sarmad Jalal Usmani said he was inspired by the students' performance on stage. He was proud to be part of an institution which was an alma mater of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, he added.

Justice (R) Ali Dino Metlo said though the SMIU had completed its 134 years, yet, it was a beginning of sorts and he hoped its students would make it a great institution.

Turkish Consul General in Karachi Tolga Ucak and Institute of business Administration Director General Farrukh Iqbal also spoke.

Earlier, a cake was cut to mark the SMIU's foundation day while students presented tableaus to highlight cultures of the country's four provinces.