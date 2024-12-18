SMIU Achieves Remarkable Position In UI Green Metrics-2024 Ranking
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 18, 2024 | 06:00 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2024) Sindh Madressatul islam University (SMIU) has secured an impressive ranking of 4th in the provincial public sector universities of Sindh in the UI Green Metric World University Rankings 2024.
While in the country it is ranked 43rd and on the world ranking of 863 universities/institutes SMIU is placed on 480th in the Asian countries.
SMIU achieved the said success under the guidance of the university's Vice Chancellor Dr Mujeeb Sahrai, whose leadership has been instrumental in steering the institution towards this global recognition.
The ranking process was meticulously supervised by Prof.Dr Aslam Uqaili, former Vice Chancellor of Mehran University of Engineering and Technology, who ensured that all data was thoroughly reviewed before submission.
A dedicated team of professionals of SMIU including Dr Mansoor Ahmed Khuhro, Director of Office of Research, Innovation and Commercialization (ORIC) and Dr Saima Baig, Director of the Quality Enhancement Cell (QEC), played a key role in collecting necessary data for the ranking.
Dr Hina Shanaz, Assistant Professor at the Department of Environmental Sciences at SMIU also provided her expertise, ensuring the seamless collection and validation of the required information.
This achievement highlights SMI University's commitment to sustainability and environmental responsibility, marking a significant milestone in its journey toward becoming a leader in green practices and research within the region and globally.
