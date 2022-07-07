UrduPoint.com

SMIU Announces Eid Holidays, Summer Vacations

Muhammad Irfan Published July 07, 2022 | 04:10 PM

SMIU announces Eid holidays, summer vacations

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2022 ) :Sindh Madressatul islam University's Registrar has announced that the university and its SMIU Model school will remain closed from July 8 to July 12, 2022 on the account of Eidul Azha.

It was revealed in the statement released here on Thursday.

The officer/officials working in the caretaker and cleanness section, safety and security section, services and maintenance section and directorate of works and services shall perform their duties on rotation basis during Eid holiday.

It has also been announced that the summer vacation for students has been started from June 27 and it will continue till 11th September 2022, while the semester break for faculty will be from 6th July to 15th August 2022.

Related Topics

Sindh June July August September From

Recent Stories

Punjab Textile industry could not get gas even aft ..

Punjab Textile industry could not get gas even after a week long closure

2 hours ago
 UK PM Johnson decides to resign

UK PM Johnson decides to resign

2 hours ago
 Zaheer Ahmed secures protection bail from LHC in ..

Zaheer Ahmed secures protection bail from LHC in Dua Zahra case

3 hours ago
 Zaheer Ahmed secures protection bail from LHC in ..

Zaheer Ahmed secures protection bail from LHC in Dua Zahra case

3 hours ago
 Rescue operation underway to evacuate Shehroze Kas ..

Rescue operation underway to evacuate Shehroze Kashif, Fazal Ali: ISPR

3 hours ago
 The HUAWEI nova 9: Tips and Tricks of the Trendy-f ..

The HUAWEI nova 9: Tips and Tricks of the Trendy-flagship & Camera King and how ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.