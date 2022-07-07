SMIU announces Eid holidays, summer vacations

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2022 ) :Sindh Madressatul islam University's Registrar has announced that the university and its SMIU Model school will remain closed from July 8 to July 12, 2022 on the account of Eidul Azha.

It was revealed in the statement released here on Thursday.

The officer/officials working in the caretaker and cleanness section, safety and security section, services and maintenance section and directorate of works and services shall perform their duties on rotation basis during Eid holiday.

It has also been announced that the summer vacation for students has been started from June 27 and it will continue till 11th September 2022, while the semester break for faculty will be from 6th July to 15th August 2022.