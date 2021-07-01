SMIU arranges a three-day skill development program

Sindh Medressatul Islam University (SMIU) on Thursday arranged a three-day program titled 'Skill Development Program' for the final year students of the university

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2021 ) :Sindh Medressatul islam University (SMIU) on Thursday arranged a three-day program titled 'Skill Development Program' for the final year students of the university.

The graduating students attended various sessions, including CV writing, mock interview, career counseling, motivational speaking, time management and change management.

Addressing the certificate distribution ceremony here on Thursday, Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Mujeebuddin Sahrai Memon said that we believe in supporting and developing our students to compete in the market and such programs are extremely important for them. After the reopening of the university, the SMIU is actively engaged in organizing different initiatives for the faculty and students.

More than 150 students participated in all the sessions which were conducted by 13 national and international experts from various industries.

Prof. Memon appreciated the efforts of the Directorate of Students Affairs and faculty members for planning and organizing such an excellent program. He further said that skill development was indispensable in today's competitive market. "This university believes in supporting and developing the skills of students in every possible way," he remarked.

Prof. Memon said that the SMIU as an institute aimed to produce mature and groomed students. "You as a student enter this university as a customer and leave as its product," he said.

Director Students Affairs, Dr. Asif Ali Wagan said that students of SMIU were eager to learn, adding that such opportunities will enhance their skills.

Vice-Chancellor and Deans distributed certificates to the resource persons and participants the program.