SMIU celebrates 136th Foundation Day

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2020 ) :Sindh Madarsatul islam University (SMIU), on Tuesday celebrated its 136th Foundation Day at Senate Hall of university here.

Speaking on this occasion,Vice Chancellor SMIU, Dr. Mujeebuddin Sahrai Memon said today was 136th foundation day but we have to live in 21st century and should be prepared for it. We should produce research oriented papers and the research work on the role and struggle of Quaid e Azam should be kind of contemporary research work,he added.

He said that we should publish generals of international category and our focus should be more on result base research work.

While highlighting the struggle of those leaders who played a vital role in the development of country Dr. Sahrai said there were many people who were good for themselves or their families and some were good for the society, community and the country but very few people think of universe and Khan Bahadur Hassan Elly Effndi was one of them.

Vice Chancellor Dr. Mujeebuddin Sahrai Memon has announced five awards category for faculty staff and student. The categories include best Teacher of the year, best officer of the year, best supporting staff of the year, best female student of the year and best male student of the year. These awards should be given every year on annual foundation day.

He has also suggested that every year the university should select two heroes from its alumnus and their role should be highlighted by in-depth research work.

The ceremony was held limited due to pandemic COVID-19 and rain situation. The wide range celebrations would be held in the end of this month.

At the occasion,the cake cutting ceremony was also held. Registrar, Deans, Chairpersons and heads of various departments were also present on the occasion.