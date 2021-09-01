UrduPoint.com

SMIU Celebrates 137th Foundation Day

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Wed 01st September 2021 | 06:10 PM

SMIU celebrates 137th Foundation Day

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2021 ) :Sindh Madressatul islam University (SMIU) celebrated its 137th Foundation Day on Wednesday here at its main campus.

Adviser to the Chief Minister Sindh on Law and Administrator KMC, Murtaza Wahab was the chief guest of the event.

Highlighting the importance of SMI, he said this institution has played a vital role in the movement of independence of Pakistan. The beauty of SMIU structure is like gold hidden in the commercial erections. In the university's premises, the I.I Chundrigar Road and Aiwan-e-Tajarat Road will be renovated very soon. After its renovation this beautiful architecture of the university appears more visible, he said and added further that "SMIU is providing education and producing leaders for 137 years".

While appreciating the performance of students, Wahab said that today they presented amazing programmes and exposed their talent.

Vice chancellor Dr Mujeebuddin Sahrai Memon said Hassanally Effendi transformed the youth with his vision of serving education. When Effendi met Sir Syed Khan he was told to think about the university instead of school. Today that dream has come true and SMI became a university, he said.

This institute created so many leaders in almost every walk of life, he said and added further that due to financial restraint we are moving slowly and Government must look into our matter".

Secretary Universities and Boards Dr. Mansoor Abbas Rizvi also spoke on the occasion.

Students presented tableaus and songs to the relevance of foundation day.

On the occasion, SMIU VC also presented shields to the guests.

