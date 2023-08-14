SMIU celebrates 76th Independence Day

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2023 ) :The Sindh Madressatul islam University, the Alma Mater of the Founder of Pakistan Quaid-e-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah, celebrated the Independence Day of Pakistan with great national spirit and enthusiasm at its campus on Monday.

The Vice-Chancellor (VC) of SMIU Dr Mujeeb Sahrai hoisted the national flag and participated in the cake-cutting ceremony.

The celebration was organized at the Main Building of SMIU, where Dr Mujeeb Sahrai addressed the gathering. He said Quaid-e-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah led the peaceful struggle with his wisdom, intellect, national spirit, maturity, and tolerance and succeeded in getting a sovereign country, Pakistan.

He said, "The nation must go through the life of Quaid-e-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah specially from 1935 to 1947, when he most effectively led the nation, did parlays with British rulers, other political parties and get passed Pakistan Resolution." Dr Sahrai further said that our generation was unaware about the conditions that were prevailing in pre Independence days. Also, we did not witness and observe physically that how our ancestors struggled for the independence, but we must realize that there were sacrifices of our ancestors behind the establishment of the sovereign state of Pakistan, VC added.

"Now it is our prime responsibility to make the country prosperous, progressive, peaceful and developed." Talking on the role of SMIU in independence movement, Dr Mujeeb Sahrai said that alumni of SMI had remained on the forefront of the independence movement and one of them was Quaid-e-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah.

He said that we should salute the founder of Sindh Madressatul Islam Khan Bahadur Hassanally Effendi, that he established SMI that produced freedom fighters of Pakistan movement. Dr Mujeeb Sahrai also said there would also be hundreds of thousands of unsung heroes of SMI, who would have participated in the independence movement and then nation and country building, they must be remembered on the day.

He said that he has come to a small university - SMIU as its vice chancellor from a big university of Sindh- Agriculture University Tandojam, but he found SMIU a great university amongst all universities of the country in terms of its historic role that it played for the independence of Pakistan through its great alumni.

Dr Mujeeb Sahrai congratulated the deans, faculty, staff members, heads of different department and specially the Directorate of the Students Affairs for organising this great event.

Earlier, students of SMI Model school and SMI University presented national songs and speeches on the various aspects of the Pakistan Movement.

SMI's alumnus Mulla Ibrahim, his spouse, Deans Dr Aftab Ahmed Shaikh, Dr Jamshed Adil Halepoto, Dr Zahid Ali Channar, Dr Abdul Hafeez Khan, Advisor on Academics, chairpersons of different academic departments, heads of different administrative sections, Principal of SMI Model School Nabeela Kanwal, faculty and students of SMI University and SMIU Model School and staff members participated in the ceremony.