SMIU Commemorates Defence Day With National Spirit
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 06, 2024 | 08:00 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2024) Sindh Madressatul islam University (SMIU), Friday, observed the Defence Day of Pakistan with national spirit, patriotism and commitment and presented glowing tribute to the martyrs, heroes and veterans of the war of 1965.
The Vice Chancellor SMIU Dr Mujeeb Sahrai, while addressing the ceremony, said that during the war of 1965, our armed forces defended the country with great courage and every Pakistani from a child to an old man demonstrated an immense national spirit.
Our armed forces, even today in the era of non-conventional warfare, are not only defending geographical frontiers of Pakistan but they are also engaged internally in the war against terrorism with full commitment, devotion and unmatched sacrifices, he said and urged citizens of Pakistan to stand shoulder to shoulder by our gallant armed forces and demonstrate emotional attachment and support to them.
Stressing the need of focusing on defence, economy, education, health, food technology, security of food and environmental challenges for the development and progress of the country, Dr.
Sahrai said that universities must play an effective role in highlighting and promoting the interests of our country.
Director Students' Affairs and Counselling Muhammad Naeem Ahmed, speaking at the occasion, said that on the day of 6th September our brave soldiers defended the homeland with unmatched courage and sacrifice. They fought not only to protect our borders but also to safeguard the values, freedom, and dignity of our nation, he added.
Today’s event is a tribute to our heroes and a reminder for us to carry forward their spirit of dedication and service, he said and added that SMIU had organized 2-day programs to commemorate the Defence Day.
On the occasion student of SMIU Model school and SMI University performed on different national songs, presented tableaus and delivered speeches while a documentary on the war of 1965 was also screened. Later, certificates were given to the participating students.
