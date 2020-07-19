UrduPoint.com
SMIU Constitutes An Inquiry Committee To Probe Fake Degree Case

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sun 19th July 2020 | 07:30 PM

SMIU constitutes an inquiry committee to probe fake degree case

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2020 ) :Sindh Madressatul islam University has formed an inquiry committee against the alleged fake degrees of faculty members, in compliance of the directives of Supreme Court of Pakistan.

As a query had been raised about the status of recognition of the degrees issued by Al-Khair University. A five-member committee headed by Dr. Professor Syed Asif Ali, Dean of Faculty of Information Technology, has been set up, said a statement on Sunday.

The competent authority has ordered that in view of the importance and sensitivity of the matter and inquiry be conducted into the matter by an inquiry committee comprising both the Danes and a professor of relevant field in addition to representatives of concerned administrative departments.

As the matter relating to alleged fake degrees is very important and sensitive in view of the observations as well as rulings issued by the Supreme Court, so the committee is directed to submit their report within 30 days.

More Stories From Pakistan

