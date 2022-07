SMIU extends date for admissions in Fall 2022 programs

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2022 ) :Sindh Madrassatul islam University (SMIU) extended date of admissions in Bachelors, Masters and PhD for Fall 2022 has been extended till August 10, 2022.

According to an announcement by SMIU here on Thursday the test would be conducted on 12th and 13th August 2022.

The candidates may apply online for admission into morning, evening and weekend programs at admission.smiu.edu.pk while students waiting for their result may also apply.

The university is offering admissions for BS in Computer Science, Software Engineering, Artificial Intelligence, Information Technology, Data Science, Cyber Security, Mathematics, Environmental Sciences, Climate Change, food Science and Technology, Accounting and Finance, Banking and Finance, Entrepreneurship, Public Administration, Economics, Commerce, English, Education, Media and Communication Studies, Development Studies and Sociology.

Admissions are also being offered in B.Ed., BBA and MBA programs while admissions in MS in Computer Science, Mathematics, Environmental Sciences, Management Sciences, Public Administration, education and Media and Communication Studies were open at SMIU.

The university also invited admissions for PhD in Computer Science, Artificial Intelligence, Mathematics, Environmental Sciences, Management Science, Education and Media and Communication Studies.