SMIU Female Students Get Self-defense Training

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Thu 31st December 2020 | 05:10 PM

SMIU female students get self-defense training

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2020 ) :At least 15 female students of Sindh Madressatul islam University participated in one-day 'Self-Defense' and 'Firearms Safety' awareness training at the Special Security Unit of Sindh Police headquarters.

The training was a part of the community service initiative of the SSU. Followed by a comprehensive self-defense and firearms safety class, the students performed a shooting exercise at the indoor shooting range specialized facility of the SSU.

Master trainer of the SSU shooting range Chaudhry Shabbir Ahmed gave a briefing on state-of-the-art weapons and armed response vehicles owned by the unit.

While awarding training certifications to the participants, SSP Dr Farrukh Ali and SP Irum Awan said it was a matter of pride for them to host a delegation belonging to the historic institution of Sindh Madresatul Islam, where father-of-the-nation Quaid-i-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah, acquired his Primary education.

Deputy Inspector General of Police, Security and Emergency Service Division for Karachi Range, Lt.-(Retd) Maqsood Ahmed also had an interactive session with the students and encouraged the participants to learn self-defense tactics for personal protection and for bolstering self-confidence.

SMIU's Director Student Affairs, Ms. Uzma Batool lauded his social responsibility initiative towards schools, colleges, and universities.

