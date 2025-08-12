Open Menu

SMIU Finalises “Ma'arka-e-Haq, Jashan-e-Azadi” Arrangements

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 12, 2025 | 06:10 PM

SMIU finalises “Ma'arka-e-Haq, Jashan-e-Azadi” arrangements

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2025) The Vice Chancellor of Sindh Madressatul islam University (SMIU) Dr Mujeeb Sahrai chaired a meeting of Independence Day Celebration Committee of the university on Tuesday and reviewed arrangements for Independence day celebrations under the banner of “Ma'arka Haq” in the university and expressed satisfaction over the arrangements.

In the meeting the 78th Independence Day Celebration programs for remaining two days were finalized. The meeting decided that SMIU’s Model School will organise an Independence Day Celebration on Wednesday, August 13, 2025 at SMIU’s Sir Shahnawaz Bhutto Auditorium, which will be chaired the Vice chancellor. Students of the school will present speeches on the Pakistan Movement, Founder of Pakistan Quaid-e-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah, Marka-e-Haq and Role of Sindh Madressatul Islam in the Independence Movement through its alumni.

Students will also perform on National songs.

For the 14th August celebration, the meeting decided that the Flag hoisting and cake cutting ceremony will be held at 9:00 am. On this occasion Dr. Mujeeb Sahrai, Dr. Subhash, Associate Professor & Chairperson, Department of Social and Development Studies and Dr. Hina Shehnaz, Assistant Professor & Chairperson, Department of Environmental Sciences shall address the ceremony. Also, SMIU students will perform on the National songs.

Later on, the Vice Chancellor will distribute shields/trophies among the winners of SMIU Marqa-e-Haq, Jashan-e-Azadi sports Gala.

Recent Stories

UAE, Finland sign MoU to strengthen cooperation in ..

UAE, Finland sign MoU to strengthen cooperation in meteorology, polar research

28 minutes ago
 Gold price decreases by Rs500 per tola, reaches Rs ..

Gold price decreases by Rs500 per tola, reaches Rs358, 300 in Pakistan

56 minutes ago
 European Commission launches review of Foreign Sub ..

European Commission launches review of Foreign Subsidies Regulation

58 minutes ago
 Public holiday announced in Islamabad Capital Terr ..

Public holiday announced in Islamabad Capital Territory on August 13

1 hour ago
 MoHAP strengthens partnership with private hospita ..

MoHAP strengthens partnership with private hospitals to enhance national newborn ..

1 hour ago
 Tensions between Pakistan Sports Board,  Hockey F ..

Tensions between Pakistan Sports Board,  Hockey Federation likely to intensify ..

1 hour ago
Aldar launches third residential project ‘Fahid ..

Aldar launches third residential project ‘Fahid Beach Terraces’

1 hour ago
 UAE Consul-General in Bosnia and Herzegovina submi ..

UAE Consul-General in Bosnia and Herzegovina submits credentials to Ministry of ..

1 hour ago
 Bilawal demands new National Finance Commission Aw ..

Bilawal demands new National Finance Commission Award

2 hours ago
 Just 15 minutes brisk walk a day can boost youth h ..

Just 15 minutes brisk walk a day can boost youth health, study finds

2 hours ago
 China’s e-commerce logistics index hits intra-ye ..

China’s e-commerce logistics index hits intra-year high in July

2 hours ago
 Monsoon likely to intensify with thunderstorms, ra ..

Monsoon likely to intensify with thunderstorms, rains across Pakistan next week

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan