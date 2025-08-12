(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2025) The Vice Chancellor of Sindh Madressatul islam University (SMIU) Dr Mujeeb Sahrai chaired a meeting of Independence Day Celebration Committee of the university on Tuesday and reviewed arrangements for Independence day celebrations under the banner of “Ma'arka Haq” in the university and expressed satisfaction over the arrangements.

In the meeting the 78th Independence Day Celebration programs for remaining two days were finalized. The meeting decided that SMIU’s Model School will organise an Independence Day Celebration on Wednesday, August 13, 2025 at SMIU’s Sir Shahnawaz Bhutto Auditorium, which will be chaired the Vice chancellor. Students of the school will present speeches on the Pakistan Movement, Founder of Pakistan Quaid-e-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah, Marka-e-Haq and Role of Sindh Madressatul Islam in the Independence Movement through its alumni.

Students will also perform on National songs.

For the 14th August celebration, the meeting decided that the Flag hoisting and cake cutting ceremony will be held at 9:00 am. On this occasion Dr. Mujeeb Sahrai, Dr. Subhash, Associate Professor & Chairperson, Department of Social and Development Studies and Dr. Hina Shehnaz, Assistant Professor & Chairperson, Department of Environmental Sciences shall address the ceremony. Also, SMIU students will perform on the National songs.

Later on, the Vice Chancellor will distribute shields/trophies among the winners of SMIU Marqa-e-Haq, Jashan-e-Azadi sports Gala.