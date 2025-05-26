SMIU, Germany’s University of Colon sign MoU

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2025) Sindh Madressatul Islam University and Germany’s University of Colon signed Memorandum of Understanding to promote bilateral cooperation between the two institutions in education and academic research and agreed to explore the exciting research in the field of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Stem Cell (SC) technology.

Pro. Dr. Mujeeb Sahrai, Vice Chancellor Sindh Madressatul Islam University and Prof. Dr. Jurgen Hescheler, Chairman and Director of University of Colon’s Institute of Neurophysiology signed the MoU at University of Colon during the recent visit of Dr. Sahrai to the University of Colon, on May 15, 2025.

According to the MoU, it was decided that cooperation on academic programs including lecture series and workshops will be conducted, the development of joint research activities through Funded Research Projects will be carried out, faculty and staff exchanges or mutual visits will be initiated to finalize research models, student exchange and visiting programs will be started, results of the research collaboration will be shared with each other, and other research activities will also be organised for mutual benefit.

Vice Chancellor SMIU Dr. Mujeeb Sahrai said that SMIU has initiated international collaboration with the reputed world institutions to benefit SMIU’s faculty and its students specially in the field of research. Also, he said SMIU has signed MoUs with the universities of different provinces of Pakistan. He thanked the management of the University of Colon on its support for SMIU and wished both the institutions shall process in the field of research.