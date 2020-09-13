UrduPoint.com
SMIU Holds An Entry Test For Fall Semester 2020

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Sun 13th September 2020 | 04:30 PM

SMIU holds an entry test for fall semester 2020

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2020 ) :Sindh Madrassatul islam University (SMIU) held the computer-based entry test for the fall of 2020 on Saturday and Sunday at its main building here.

The total number of candidates who applied for admission online is the highest figure ever recorded, said a spokesperson of the SMIU on Sunday.

Vice-chancellor of SMIU Pro. Dr. Mujeebuddin Sahrai Memon also inspected the entry test process.

He welcomed the new students and said that the university will open from September 15, by following strict standard operating procedures (SOPs).

The entry test was held only for the undergraduate program while for the graduate and postgraduate program interviews will be held on September 15 and 16.

The interviews of undergraduate students will also be held on September 15 and 16.

The orientation day and classes for successful candidates will commence from September 28.

