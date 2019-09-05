UrduPoint.com
SMIU Holds Orientation Day For Fresh Entrants

Thu 05th September 2019 | 05:46 PM

SMIU holds Orientation day for fresh entrants

The Orientation day was organised for a batch of 500 new students of a class-2023 inducted in Sindh Madressatul Islam University (SMIU) at Sir Shahnawaz Bhutto Auditorium of SMIU here on Thursday

The students have been admitted in the disciplines of Computer Science, business Administration, Media and Communication Studies, Environmental Sciences and education in Under-Graduate, Graduate and PhD programs, said a statement.

Addressing the occasion, Vice Chancellor SMIU Dr Muhammad Ali Shaikh said that new entrants are lucky to get admission at SMIU because now they were a part of that historic institution, where founder of Pakistan Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah was also a student for four and a half years.

This fact brings honor and responsibility on their shoulders to steer Pakistan in the direction envisioned by Quaid-e-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah, he added.

He said that the selected students are around 20 percent of the total applicants as 80 per cent of applicants could not be offered admission due to limited seats.

Earlier, deans of various faculties, chairpersons and heads of different departments introduced their departments through presentations.

A documentary on the "Past, Present and Future of SMIU" was also screened on the occasion. Later on, students visited various departments of the university.

