SMIU Literary Society Organises Faiz Mela
Faizan Hashmi Published November 30, 2024 | 09:40 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2024) The Literary Society of Sindh Madressatul islam University (SMIU), headed by students of the varsity paid great homage to one of the great poets of Pakistan Faiz Ahmed Faiz by organizing a “Faiz Mela.”
Vice Chancellor of Sindh Madressatul Islam University Dr. Mujeebuddin Sahrai in his address expressed his deep-rooted love for literature.
He encouraged students to embrace Faiz’s ideas of enlightment and romance, which he believes will remain everlasting. He shared a personal anecdote, revealing that his father, Taj Sahrai was honored with the title of “Sahrai” by Faiz Ahmed Faiz himself. This connection added a heartfelt touch to the event, underlining Faiz’s enduring influence. The Vice Chancellor also praised the efforts of the Literary Society of SMIU and enlightened students about his surname, “Sahrai,” which was gifted to his father by Faiz due to Taj Sahrai’s profession and travels around the archaeological sites in Sindh.
The vice chancellor also praised the patron of the Literary Society Wafa Mansoor Buriro, Assistant Professor for supporting the students to organize the successful program.
Noted educationist and intellectual Professor K.S. Nagpal delivered his keynote speech which was a profound reflection on Faiz’s life, poetry, and philosophy. He emphasized how Faiz’s words continue to inspire contentment in life, resonating deeply with the audience.
Renowned poets Abdul Rehman Momin and Anwar Shaoor graced the stage, presenting some of their finest works. The highlight was a dynamic shair-o-shayari exchange between the two poets, leaving the audience thrilled and mesmerized by their wit and eloquence. The mushaira was a celebration of emerging poetic voices, featuring seven poets moderated by a talented young girl of SMIU.
