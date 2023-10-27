SMIU observes Kashmir Black Day

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2023) Sindh Madressatul islam University observed Kashmir Black Day on Friday at the campus. The students exhibited posters carrying images of Kashmiri people who were victimized by the hands of Indian forces. The event was organized by the Directorate of Students Affairs and Counseling of SMIU. The Vice Chancellor of SMIU, Dr. Mujeeb Sahrai, was the chief guest.

Addressing the event, Vice Chancellor Dr. Mujeeb Sahrai said, 'Today, we expressed solidarity with the Kashmiri people as they have been subjugated since October 27, 1947, when India illegally occupied their beautiful valley.'

He said the brutal atrocities of the Indian forces in occupied Jammu and Kashmir and the Israeli forces in Gaza are an eye-opener for the UN and world leaders. They must raise their voices against the occupation of Jammu and Kashmir by India and the attacks on Gaza by Israel and find peaceful resolutions to these issues.

Dr. Sahrai further said that the UN must play its fundamental role in stopping the brutal acts of Indian forces in occupied Kashmir and accept the right to self-determination for the Kashmiri people.

'I, on behalf of our historic institution, SMIU, its faculty, and students, appeal to the UN, world leaders, and other stakeholders to come forward and save the people of Kashmir and the land of Kashmir from the brutalities of Indian forces,' the Vice Chancellor said.

He also mentioned that if there were no conflicts in South Asia, countries like Pakistan, India, and China would be more developed and prosperous. 'Conflicts, wars, and turmoil always destroy the economies of countries engaged in conflicts,' Dr. Sahari added.

On this occasion, students of SMIU, in their speeches, condemned the atrocities of Indian forces and demanded the right to self-determination for the Kashmiri people.

Deans of SMIU, Dr. Zahid Ali Channar, Dr. Aftab Ahmed Shaikh, and Dr. Jamshed Adil, Advisor to the Vice Chancellor Dr. Abdul Hafeez Khan, Director ORIC Dr. Aamir Iqbal Umrani, Director Students Affairs Mr. Muhammad Naeem Ahmed, chairpersons, faculty, and students attended the program.