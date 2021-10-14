UrduPoint.com

SMIU Observes Pink Ribbon Day

Muhammad Irfan 38 minutes ago Thu 14th October 2021 | 09:14 PM

SMIU observes Pink Ribbon Day

The health experts said that one in every eight women is diagnosed with breast cancer, saying the early detection is very important to overcome the disease

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2021 ) :The health experts said that one in every eight women is diagnosed with breast cancer, saying the early detection is very important to overcome the disease.

During the awareness session organized by Sindh Madressatul islam University (SMIU) on Thursday here at its Sir Shahnawaz Bhutto Auditorium, Dr. Sehrish Fatima from Shaukat Khanum Memorial Cancer Hospital said that Pakistan had highest number of breast cancer patients. "This is because of lack of awareness and the shyness among the women," she explained.

While speaking to the female faculty members and students of SMIU and the SMIU Model school, Dr. Sehrish Fatima said that the exact cause of the breast cancer was not known as yet. "Everyone is at risk of developing breast cancer irrespective of class, creed or gender," she said.

Dr. Sehrish Fatima also advised the participants to regularly monitor the body as there was no age limit for the disease.

She said that women aged above 40 should go for mammography once in a year.

"It's solely your responsibility to take care of yourself," Dr. Sehrish Fatima advised the female students, asking the participants to spend just five minutes to monitor the body once a month.

Another expert Dr. Sheeba Qureshi, explained the participants about the non-cancerous lumps around the breasts. She advised the female students to be aware of the disease as the awareness about it could save the life.

Zonaira Jalali, the manager of Directorate Students Affairs and Counselling, said that SMIU was observing the Pink Ribbon Day each year to create awareness among the female staff and the students.

SMIU students presented a theater performance to create awareness among the young girls.

The students also arranged an awareness walk and an art exhibition in the campus related to breast cancer awareness.

